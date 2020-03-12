Today in History for March 18th

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () On this day in history: Russian cosmonaut first man to walk in space; Mahatma Gandhi is sent to prison for civic disobedience, Italy's Mussolini agrees to enter WWII; Terri Schiavo's feeding tube removed; Singer John Philips dies. (March 18)
This Day in History: First St. Patrick's Day Parade March 17, 1762 The first St. Patrick's Day parade is widely regarded as having been celebrated in New York City by Irish soldiers serving in the British army. The day honors the patron saint of Ireland, who was born to a Christian family in Britain...