Marie Newman Beats Dan Lipinski, Democratic Incumbent, in Illinois House Primary

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Ms. Newman, a progressive challenger, upset Mr. Lipinski, a conservative House Democrat who had broken with his party on abortion rights and health care.
In Illinois U.S. House race, liberal Democrat challenger Newman beats Lipinski

Liberal Democrat Marie Newman beat incumbent Dan Lipinski in a U.S. House of Representatives primary race in Illinois on Tuesday, according to local news...
Reuters

Progressive Newman ousts Rep. Lipinski in Illinois primary

CHICAGO (AP) — Progressive Marie Newman won a rematch Tuesday with Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, unseating one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress in...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Wesflea

One-Celled Hammond Organism RT @baseballot: The AP has called the #IL03 Democratic primary for Marie Newman, who beats Rep. Dan Lipinski 47–45%. Huge, huge win for pro… 19 seconds ago

WajahatAli

Wajahat "Please Stay Home If You Can" Ali Excellent. Marie Newman Beats Dan Lipinski, Democratic Incumbent, in Illinois House Primary https://t.co/ijypsnY0y2 49 seconds ago

ALT_MyName

Pro American - Anti-Trump 🆘 Progressive Marie Newman Beats Abortion Rights Foe Rep. Dan Lipinski In Democratic Race https://t.co/XXbxDzofLD 7 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Marie Newman Beats Dan Lipinski, Democratic Incumbent, in Illinois House Primary by BY SHERYL GAY STOLBERG… https://t.co/aWLFEBXG2i 8 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Marie Newman Beats Dan Lipinski, Democratic Incumbent, in Illinois House Primary: Ms. Newman, a progressive challenger, upset M… 8 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Marie Newman Beats Dan Lipinski, Democratic Incumbent, in Illinois House Primary: Ms. Newman, a progressive challen… https://t.co/oYEmChhV2h 9 minutes ago

dbenderpt

David Wolfe Bender RT @axios: NEW: Marie Newman, a progressive challenger to incumbent Rep. Dan Lipinski, has won the Democratic primary in Illinois' third co… 9 minutes ago

USCGmommyJudi

Judi Cole #resist RT @KampSteve: Marie Newman Beats Dan Lipinski, Democratic Incumbent, in Illinois House Primary https://t.co/hsYwJjU8nj 10 minutes ago

