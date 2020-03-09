Global  

Coronavirus updates: Leaders vow to save economies as millions more face lockdown

CBS News Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Congress and the White House are crafting a $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package as more people around the world are ordered, not just urged, to stay home.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People 01:17

 New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus task force spoke at length with the press on Monday afternoon. Trump indicated that the threat of the virus for the American people was likely to last until at least...

A cornershop spent £5k creating Coronavirus ‘packs' for the elderly [Video]

A cornershop spent £5k creating Coronavirus ‘packs' for the elderly

A cornershop has spent more than £5,000 on giving away toilet roll, antibacterial handwash and paracetamol to OAPs - in a Coronavirus 'pack'. Customers over the age of 65 and those with mobility..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis [Video]

Thai locals taught how to produce face masks during coronavirus crisis

Thai locals take part in a workshop learning how to make protective face masks from cloth as the country battles a shortage during the coronavirus crisis. The country's government rolled out the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: 200 New Zealanders in Italy ahead of lockdown, public becoming restless

Coronavirus: 200 New Zealanders in Italy ahead of lockdown, public becoming restlessIt is understood that more than 200 Kiwis are currently in Italy, a country about to enter nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus.In less than three...
New Zealand Herald

Sweden launches coronavirus crisis package worth more than $30 billion

The Swedish government on Monday presented a package of measures worth more than 300 billion Swedish crowns ($30.94 billion) to support the economy in the face...
Reuters


