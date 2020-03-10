Global  

Joe Biden notches 3 more victories; Bernie Sanders reassessing campaign

Denver Post Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by the coronavirus and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.
News video: Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate 01:18

 Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president at the Democratic debate on Sunday. Joe Biden, Democratic debate The former vice president confirmed the news later in the evening on social media. Joe Biden, via Twitter When Sen. Bernie Sanders was...

Sanders Reassessing His Campaign [Video]

Sanders Reassessing His Campaign

Bernie Sanders took a beating in the latest round of primaries. In Florida, Sanders got 22.8% to Joe Biden's 62%. In Illinois, Sanders got 36% to Joe Biden's 60%. In Arizona, Sanders got 31.6% to..

Florida Primary Win Increases Joe Bidens Lead Over Bernie Sanders [Video]

Florida Primary Win Increases Joe Bidens Lead Over Bernie Sanders

Karli Barnett reports Joe Biden is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Democratic Primary Enters 'Big Tuesday' In 6 States

Six states hold presidential primary contests today, with Joe Biden looking to build a big lead and Bernie Sanders looking to keep his campaign hopes alive.
Joe Biden Extends His Delegate Lead Over Bernie Sanders

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to NPR's Scott Detrow and Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California about the status of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign now...
