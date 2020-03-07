Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > 5.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Utah

5.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Utah

SFGate Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Magna, Utah on Wednesday.

The quake hit at 6:09 AM local time at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. More information on this earthquake is available on the USGS event page.

See the latest USGS quake alerts, report feeling earthquake activity and tour interactive fault maps in the earthquake section.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Rocks Update New York [Video]

Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Rocks Update New York

The quake hit around 7 a.m. near Glens Falls just south of Lake George. The quake was strong enough to noticeably shake houses throughout the region. There are no reports of injuries or damage. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:14Published
5.5 Baja earthquake felt in San Diego [Video]

5.5 Baja earthquake felt in San Diego

A strong 5.5-magnitude jolt rocked Baja California Friday night, but the earthquake was felt as far north as Oceanside, according to United States Geological Survey data.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles mountain town of Truckee

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border Tuesday night, giving the Sierra Nevada mountain town of  Truckee a rattle.
SFGate

Three aftershocks follow magnitude 5.8 earthquake off Northern California coast

Two aftershocks have been recorded miles from the epicenter of a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck off the Northern California coast Sunday night.
SFGate


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.