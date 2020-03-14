Global  

Stuck At Home? Museums, Aquariums, Zoos Offer Virtual Tours During Coronavirus Outbreak

cbs4.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
If you're trying to balance work from home and keeping your children entertained, there's plenty of fun -- and often times educational -- ways to stay busy.
Missing the museums during self-isolation? You can tour these cultural hotspots online

Although numerous Canadian museums and galleries are closing in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, many museums not only have exhibits that can be perused...
