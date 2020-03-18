We need this

You Might Like

Tweets about this John D Marvin FYI: William Shatner's 'Captain's Log' Post Amid Coronavirus Will Make Your Day https://t.co/eXXXnDuiii 27 minutes ago GulfDogs ® 🇺🇸 #KAG William Shatner’s ‘Captain’s Log’ Post Amid Coronavirus Will Make Your Day | The Daily Caller https://t.co/BjRNZ4hCZW 43 minutes ago Goldberg Jones - Divorce for Men William Shatner once said, "If saving money is wrong, I don't want to be right." And if we can't trust Captain Kirk… https://t.co/z8xNOP7lCp 23 hours ago