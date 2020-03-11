U.S. Census Bureau suspends 2020 census field operations for two weeks
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending all 2020 census field operations for two weeks starting on Wednesday until April 1, Steven Dillingham, the bureau's director, said in a statement.
During the last decennial census in 2010, some communities that need the most help had the smallest numbers of people participate, according to a committee of local leaders working to ensure a more accurate count this year.
