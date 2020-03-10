rebelop🇺🇸 AP Explains: What exactly is the Defense Production Act? | The Seattle Times https://t.co/fIMdTsgirq 19 minutes ago greeen AP Explains: What Exactly Is the Defense Production Act? - https://t.co/DVV2SQSK4L 30 minutes ago Michael Tackett AP Explains: What exactly is the Defense Production Act? via @ETuckerAP https://t.co/NJN4eji8ja 37 minutes ago Filtered News AP Explains: What exactly is the Defense Production Act? - Breitbart https://t.co/5mikJm02Bq 38 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: AP Explains: What exactly is the Defense Production Act? https://t.co/NZ0rj5JwLz 38 minutes ago SM Enlightenment Media AP Explains: What exactly is the Defense Production Act? - https://t.co/2CKmUxCjU2 https://t.co/o60N1aSfuC 48 minutes ago John G. Murphy .@AP Explains: What Exactly Is the Defense Production Act? https://t.co/RIiBiHbSCn 48 minutes ago Andy Vermaut AP Explains: What exactly is the Defense Production Act? https://t.co/HgFPQhhuBV 1 hour ago