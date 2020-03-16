Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Factbox: Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trump's last challenger drops out

Factbox: Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trump's last challenger drops out

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders, the last major rival to front-runner Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race, will reassess over the coming days whether to stay in the contest, his campaign manager said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Notches 3 More State Wins In Race For Democratic Nomination

Joe Biden Notches 3 More State Wins In Race For Democratic Nomination 01:27

 Three states voted amid the coronavirus pandemic and each one delivered Joe Biden a win.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign [Video]

Sanders To "Reassess" His Campaign

Bernie Sanders suffered bruising losses in the latest round of primaries on Tuesday. Joe Biden has 1153 delegates. Sanders has 861 delegates. According to Reuters, Sanders is facing increasing pressure..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden Inches Closer To Democratic Nomination [Video]

Biden Inches Closer To Democratic Nomination

Joe Biden secured several major victories in Tuesday’s three Democratic presidential primaries. The wins expand his burgeoning lead in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Biden earns near-unstoppable lead in Democrat race after clearing 3 more states

Joe Biden scored decisive victories in all three major Democratic primaries earning him a nearly insurmountable lead over rival Bernie Sanders in their race for...
News24

Factbox: Biden, Sanders focus on coronavirus crisis in first one-on-one Democratic debate

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders faced off on Sunday in their first one-on-one debate, a key moment before votes in four states on...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyTake48

Glogi's_take RT @InSpiteOfTrump: Factbox: Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trumps last challenger drops out https://t.co/VWFyIj… 9 minutes ago

InSpiteOfTrump

In Spite of Trump 🌊 Factbox: Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trumps last challenger drops out https://t.co/VWFyIj6sqU 11 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Factbox: Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trump’s last challenger drops out https://t.co/Y8ixpyN2WD 20 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Factbox: Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trump's last challenger drops out… https://t.co/rosn2bI7Vp 23 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Factbox: Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trump's last challenger drops out… https://t.co/my3wiE5Ui9 33 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Factbox: Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trump's last challenger drops out https://t.co/6JSbhUaNhm 35 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL RT @dev_discourse: FACTBOX-Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trump's last challenger drops out https://t.co/g2FECpL… 43 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse FACTBOX-Biden leads two remaining rivals in Democratic 2020 race; Trump's last challenger drops out https://t.co/g2FECpLpkt 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.