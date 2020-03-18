Global  

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Becomes First Known Congress Member To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Thursday, 19 March 2020
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart announced he has the coronavirus, becoming the first known member of Congress to test positive for the disease.
News video: USF staff member tests positive for coronavirus

USF staff member tests positive for coronavirus 01:08

 The employee who tested positive was on campus on Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12.

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive. He advised people to..

Coronavirus: Home Ministry asks paramilitary forces to get into battle mode | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Home Ministry asks paramilitary forces to get into battle mode | Oneindia News

SUPREME COURT TO CONTINUE HEARING TOMORROW PETITION FILED BY FORMER CHIEF MINISTER AND BJP LEADER, SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN, AND OTHERS. THE SUPREME COURT ON WEDNESDAY SAID THAT IT IS NOT GOING TO COME IN..

Rep. Diaz-Balart Becomes 1st Member Of Congress To Announce Positive Covid-19 Test

Diaz-Balart, 58, a Republican of Florida, said in a statement that on Saturday evening he developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache.
Sport24.co.za | Ottawa player is NHL's first with positive coronavirus test

An unnamed Ottawa Senators player has become the first National Hockey League player to test positive for the coronavirus.
STWhere2

STW RT @NPR: NEW: Rep. Steve Scalise — the No. 2 Republican in the House — said he is self-quarantining because he had a recent meeting with Re… 15 seconds ago

Catheri64942747

Catherine K RT @MalcolmNance: Of course it was a Republican: CNN-Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart becomes first member of Congress to test positive for coronavir… 16 seconds ago

DAKGirl

Cheeky D Coronavirus: 2 Members Of Congress Test Positive For #COVID19 : NPR https://t.co/8GcpGJKJto 30 seconds ago

Leslie_Muse

Leslie F. ✊🏿 RT @jaketapper: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart becomes first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus - CNNPolitics https://t.co/aL22LYd… 48 seconds ago

PaulStewartII

Paul Stewart “"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely… https://t.co/VtJJXp8sne 50 seconds ago

OutofCntxtClues

Out of Context Clues I wonder if their constituents can get tests as easily as they can... #WhereAreTheTests Updated 10:15 p.m. ET Re… https://t.co/9izByCcgoD 1 minute ago

Bandislife2004

Bandislife2004 RT @NBCNews: NEW: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/x78SfRC4fp 2 minutes ago

cyndy77297

Cyndy Powell RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) becomes the first member of Congress to test postive for COVID-19. https://t.c… 3 minutes ago

