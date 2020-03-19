Global  

2 doctors at Rush Oak Park Hospital test positive for coronavirus

Chicago S-T Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Local couple waiting to hear if test is positive

Local couple waiting to hear if test is positive 03:05

 A local man described his battle with coronavirus while he waits for test results confirming the diagnosis.

Tweets about this

mitchtrout

Mitchell Armentrout 2 doctors at Rush Oak Park Hospital test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/aXndShDY15 via @SunTimes 11 minutes ago

DominicanStar

Dominican Star RT @OakPark: Rush Oak Hospital has issued new visitor restrictions as two of its emergency room doctors have tested positive for COVID-19.… 12 minutes ago

DominicanStar

Dominican Star RT @ABC7Chicago: Oak Park prepares for 'shelter in place' order after 2 Rush Hospital ER doctors test positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/JG… 12 minutes ago

HildaGNews

Hilda Gutierrez 2 ER Doctors at Rush Oak Park Hospital Test Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/moLmjGSHh1 23 minutes ago

MiaBiaS

MiaNoHamm RT @EricCoxTV: #CoronaVirusUpdate: 2 ER doctors at Rush Oak Park Hospital have tested positive for #COVID19. They are under #quarantine a… 28 minutes ago

sues711

SueS RT @chicagotribune: Two doctors at Rush Oak Park Hospital, where Oak Park’s first coronavirus patient was tested, are also positive for COV… 31 minutes ago

bedrocksuburb

Fredrik Yikes -- I live two blocks from this hospital. And now my village is locked down -- with a "shelter in place" orde… https://t.co/Jb5FGUirKG 55 minutes ago

OakPark

Wednesday Journal Rush Oak Hospital has issued new visitor restrictions as two of its emergency room doctors have tested positive for… https://t.co/WSZdaQqgw8 1 hour ago

