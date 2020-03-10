Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: Cuomo Says 'Shelter-In-Place' Reminds Him Too Much Of Nuclear War

Coronavirus Updates: Cuomo Says 'Shelter-In-Place' Reminds Him Too Much Of Nuclear War

Gothamist Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Cuomo Says 'Shelter-In-Place' Reminds Him Too Much Of Nuclear WarAt least 20 people in New York state have died from coronavirus. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Postpones NYC's St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the First Time [Video]

Coronavirus Postpones NYC's St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the First Time

Coronavirus Postpones NYC's St. Patrick’s Day Parade for the First Time The parade has gone on every year since 1762, before the Revolutionary War. That 258-year trend has now been halted due to the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing' [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

Officials are urging New Yorkers to practice what they call “social distancing.” That means avoiding large gatherings and public transit as much as possible. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

starpricetv

Star Price RT @CNNnewsroom: “It’s not going to happen... I’m not doing it.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has no plan to put New York on total l… 23 seconds ago

abparrish083

Amelia RT @ABC: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state has 5,000-6,000 ventilators, but needs about 30,000. "This is a nationwide problem...Every state i… 2 minutes ago

CarolCiaccia

ceecee RT @CBSNews: “Why are you seeing the number of positive cases go up? Because you're taking more tests” New York Gov. Cuomo says more peopl… 2 minutes ago

kateqhawk

kate sweetheart RT @ThisWeekABC: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state has 5,000-6,000 ventilators, but needs about 30,000. "This is a nationwide problem...Every… 3 minutes ago

PonemahH

Ponemah House RT @CBSNews: New York Gov. Cuomo says some people are panicking about the possibility of NYC going on lockdown and facing mandatory quarant… 3 minutes ago

PamelaFalk

Pamela Falk RT @CBSNews: Cuomo says talk of a "shelter-in-place" policy is misguided because people can still leave home for many reasons, even to walk… 3 minutes ago

OsCataleptic

Calavera el Bernie Hermano RT @CBSNews: Cuomo says New York now has 4,152 coronavirus cases — the most of any state in the nation. 1,769 are new cases and several cou… 4 minutes ago

marykhunt

libragirl RT @ABCWorldNews: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state has 5,000-6,000 ventilators, but needs about 30,000. "This is a nationwide problem...Ever… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.