Eagles get their star cornerback, trading with Lions for Darius Slay

Delawareonline Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Eagles have several options for the other cornerback spot now that they have Darius Slay.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Source: Lions trade CB Slay to Eagles for picks

The Lions have traded star cornerback Darius Slay to the Eagles for a 3rd-round pick and a 5th-round pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Darius Slay after Detroit Lions' latest signing: 'Hope that speeds up my trade process!!'

The Detroit Lions are expected to trade star cornerback Darius Slay. And he wants it to happen fast after the team picked up Desmond Trufant.
USATODAY.com


