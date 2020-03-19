Global  

U.S. judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to avert 2020 census undercount

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of depriving the U.S. Census Bureau of funding needed to avert an undercount of racial and ethnic minorities in the 2020 census.
