Fake News Media RT @CBSNews: McConnell set to unveil massive "phase 3" coronavirus stimulus bill as crisis deepens https://t.co/dbfLDOm1uV https://t.co/Gby… 11 minutes ago CBS News McConnell set to unveil massive "phase 3" coronavirus stimulus bill as crisis deepens https://t.co/dbfLDOm1uV https://t.co/GbyrzTULoT 48 minutes ago Kathy Nelson RT @CBSEveningNews: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to unveil a massive spending package to respond to the economic fallout o… 4 hours ago CBS Evening News Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to unveil a massive spending package to respond to the economic fallo… https://t.co/onA3tiO33r 4 hours ago Cindy Vien McConnell set to unveil massive "phase 3" coronavirus stimulus bill as crisis deepens https://t.co/ojV7EFVeAF via @CBSNews 5 hours ago ANDREA RT @raybae689: McConnell set to unveil massive "phase 3" coronavirus stimulus bill https://t.co/Ori5VN3Yri https://t.co/cFyjRlDFaL 5 hours ago Nana Durglishvili RT @jilevin: McConnell set to unveil massive "phase 3" coronavirus stimulus bill https://t.co/DOeBdqAZeJ 7 hours ago Jeffrey Levin McConnell set to unveil massive "phase 3" coronavirus stimulus bill https://t.co/DOeBdqAZeJ 7 hours ago