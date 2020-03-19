Tulsi Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 presidential bid, throws support to Joe Biden
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has suspended her presidential campaign, ending a long-shot effort that saw her feuding with Hillary Clinton and raising fears among Democrats that she would mount a third-party 2020 bid.
