Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II tests positive forÂ coronavirus

Newsday Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.
News video: Monaco's Prince Albert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Monaco's Prince Albert Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:46

 Prince Albert tests positive for the coronavirus.

Monaco’s head of state Prince Albert II contracts new virus

PARIS (AP) — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying. Albert, 62,...
Coronavirus: Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II contracts coronavirus

Coronavirus: Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II contracts coronavirusThe palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying.Albert, 62, appeared to be the...
