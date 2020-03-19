Global  

Gal Gadot Shares Cringeworthy Video Of Celebrities Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ During Coronavirus Quarantine

Daily Caller Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Gadot claimed the montage was inspired by a trumpet player in Italy during the country's own quarantine
News video: Gal Gadot Recruits Celebrity Friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' Video

Gal Gadot Recruits Celebrity Friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' Video 01:07

 Gal Gadot Recruits Celebrity Friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' Video As millions around the world have been quarantined by the coronavirus pandemic, Gadot and her famous friends posted their version of John Lennon's song, "Imagine," on Instagram to lift people's spirits. Gal Gadot, via Instagram Gal...

Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams & More Sing 'Imagine' Amid Coronavirus | THR News [Video]

Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams & More Sing 'Imagine' Amid Coronavirus | THR News

During tough times, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a host of actors, actresses and musicians took turns to sing John Lennon's hopeful 1971 anthem in a video posted to the 'Wonder Woman' star's..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:27Published
Gal Gadot brings together a star-studded rendition of “Imagine” [Video]

Gal Gadot brings together a star-studded rendition of “Imagine”

Gal Gadot rounded up 20 celebrities to sing John Lennon’s “Imagine”

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:49Published

Watch: Gal Gadot and other celebrity friends sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ during coronavirus pandemic

‘Wonder Woman’ star said the cover was inspired by a video of an Italian trumpeter playing the song on his balcony
Hindu

Coronavirus: Gal Gadot leads video of Hollywood celebrities singing 'Imagine' while self-isolating

'Wonder Woman' star has been in isolation for six days
Independent

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Gal Gadot Shares Cringeworthy Video Of Celebrities Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ During Coronavirus Quarantine https://t.co/2kpgrRfMuZ 1 hour ago

Kishfero

Kish Fero 🇺🇬🇺🇬official 💎 RT @ZENINEWS: THE DAILY CALLER reported: Gal Gadot Shares Cringeworthy Video Of Celebrities Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ During https:… 2 hours ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® THE DAILY CALLER reported: Gal Gadot Shares Cringeworthy Video Of Celebrities Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Durin… https://t.co/5CMDOzwQnm 2 hours ago

