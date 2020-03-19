Gal Gadot Shares Cringeworthy Video Of Celebrities Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ During Coronavirus Quarantine

Gal Gadot Recruits Celebrity Friends for Coronavirus 'Imagine' Video As millions around the world have been quarantined by the coronavirus pandemic, Gadot and her famous friends posted their version of John Lennon's song, "Imagine," on Instagram to lift people's spirits. Gal Gadot, via Instagram Gal...
During tough times, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a host of actors, actresses and musicians took turns to sing John Lennon's hopeful 1971 anthem in a video posted to the 'Wonder Woman' star's..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:27Published