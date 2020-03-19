'Significant' storm on first day of spring brings blizzard conditions, severe weather threat for 10 million
Thursday, 19 March 2020 (
2 hours ago)
It may officially be the first day of Spring, but a large storm system has parts of the country locked in winter.
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
17 hours ago < > Embed
Thursday is foggy and the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 50s by late afternoon, but afternoon showers are likely, and there is even a chance for t’storms. We are under a slight risk for severe weather in southern Wisconsin…the main risks being gusty winds and large hail. Those... 50s and thunderstorms for first day of spring, then windy and chilly 02:07
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
How coronavirus symptoms progress from day to day WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese scientists have identified a pattern of day-to-day symptoms typical of patients with coronavirus in a new study.
The study, published in the journal JAMA, looked at 138.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:49 Published 11 hours ago
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast Today, things will slowly be going downhill as rain rolls into the area. Most of this starts this afternoon with even a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs today will top out in the mid-40s. This.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:06 Published 10 hours ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this