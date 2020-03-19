Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > University of Delaware star Joe Flacco released by Broncos; could Eagles be next stop?

University of Delaware star Joe Flacco released by Broncos; could Eagles be next stop?

Delawareonline Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Joe Flacco is available if the Eagles want a veteran backup; and Duron Harmon's new team.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Broncos release quarterback Joe Flacco

The Broncos went 2-6 in Flacco’s eight starts (six touchdowns, five interceptions and an 85.1 rating), but he was shut down after losing to Indianapolis...
Denver Post Also reported by •Seattle TimesESPNPro Football TalkFOX Sports

With Tom Brady gone, could Broncos’ Joe Flacco be Patriots’ next starting QB? Here’s what one oddsmaker says.

The Tom Brady era has ended in New England. Long live the ... Joe Flacco era?
Denver Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

delawareonline

Delaware Online Joe Flacco is available if the Eagles want a veteran backup; and Duron Harmon's new team. https://t.co/O5GLQcLFze 1 hour ago

BradMyersTNJ

Brad Myers RT @Mfranknfl: STORY: .@DelawareFB star Joe Flacco released by #Broncos; could #Eagles be next stop? Also, DE native Duron Harmon traded by… 2 hours ago

Mfranknfl

Martin Frank STORY: .@DelawareFB star Joe Flacco released by #Broncos; could #Eagles be next stop? Also, DE native Duron Harmon… https://t.co/OUjKCTuyo6 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.