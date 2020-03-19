Global  

Young people plead with strangers on social media to practice social distancing

CBS News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Nearly 60% of American adults have a chronic health condition. In Italy, 99% of those who died from the coronavirus had pre-existing conditions. Errol Barnett has the latest on how others are trying to stem the virus.
News video: Young Adults Under Age 44 Make up 20% of U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Study Shows

Young Adults Under Age 44 Make up 20% of U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations, Study Shows 01:32

 Up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are young adults between ages 20 to 44, a new federal study shows.

'Sign of Hope and Happiness': People Put Christmas Lights Back up During Outbreak [Video]

'Sign of Hope and Happiness': People Put Christmas Lights Back up During Outbreak

Christmas is more than two months past, but social media users are digging their lights and decorations back out (or plugging them back in) as a sign of hope during the coronavirus outbreak.

Celebrities Are Giving Safety Advice To People [Video]

Celebrities Are Giving Safety Advice To People

Celebrities from different fields are taking to social media to warn people to practice social distancing among other things to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Twitter to remove fake content and misinformation that could place people at risk

Social media platform pledges to take a 'more aggressive stance on coronavirus misinformation'
Celebs Take To TikTok While Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus

People are practicing “Social Distancing” to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. While many people are staying home and figuring out what to do, a lot...
