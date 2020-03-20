Global  

Ducey orders closure of bars, theaters and gyms in 6 Arizona counties; National Guard to help grocery stores

azcentral.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Arizona governor's announcement Thursday afternoon applies to the six counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
 
News video: Mayor of Flagstaff forces closure of libraries, bars, gyms and other businesses due to COVID-19 concerns

Mayor of Flagstaff forces closure of libraries, bars, gyms and other businesses due to COVID-19 concerns 00:10

 The Mayor of Flagstaff announced Monday night, the city is closing a number of businesses and establishments to members of the public effective March 17, 2020 at 8 p.m. through April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

