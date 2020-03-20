Global  

Daniel Dae Kim uses coronavirus diagnosis to slam xenophobia

CBS News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
"Please, please stop the prejudiced and senseless violence against Asian people. Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking, and it's inexcusable," he said in a video.
