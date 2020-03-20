Governor orders Californians to stay at home



Recent related videos from verified sources NY Governor Orders 75 Percent of Non-Essential Workers to Stay Home



The order is a 25 percent increase from the day before. It follows an overnight surge in cases. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:08 Published 1 hour ago California Governor Issues Order For Residents To 'Stay At Home'



California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide ‘stay at home” order on Thursday. According to Reuters, the "shelter in place" mandate affects 40 million residents. Governor Newsom said.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: California governor issues stay-at-home order In a day of dizzying developments, governors across the US sounded a perilous alarm about the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. The governor of California...

IndiaTimes 12 hours ago



California's Statewide 'Stay At Home' Order: What it Means Friday: The governor took an extraordinary step to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

NYTimes.com 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this