California coronavirus lockdown: Cannabis dispensaries listed as 'essential' businesses

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus may be spreading throughout Los Angeles, but at least the cannabis industry there isn’t going up in smoke. 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
News video: Beautiful Santa Monica is eerily empty on cold morning during LA's coronavirus lockdown

Beautiful Santa Monica is eerily empty on cold morning during LA's coronavirus lockdown 00:18

 The surreal scenes in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday morning (March 17) as the normally bustling street is eerily empty amid the coronavirus outbreak that has non-essential businesses shut down in

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties [Video]

Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place Begins In 6 Bay Area Counties

To slow the spread of coronavirus, residents in six Bay Area countries have been told to shelter in place and only businesses deemed essential are open under a new shelter-in-place order that took..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:13Published
The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic

Cheddar's senior editor Carlo Versano breaks down the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. First starting in Europe: Spain just ordered the country's first lockdown in the region of Catalonia as the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:46Published

San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abides by 'shelter in place' order

San Francisco rules cannabis dispensaries are 'essential businesses' that can stay open while most of the city abides by 'shelter in place' order· San Francisco has ruled that the city's many cannabis dispensaries can continue to operate during the citywide shutdown, the city's public health department...
Business Insider

Bay Area now on coronavirus LOCKDOWN – but residents still allowed to fulfill “essential tasks”

(Natural News) Some 6.7 million residents living in the Bay Area have been ordered to stay at home and “shelter in place” as California gears up for what...
NaturalNews.com

tj51521636

tj how do all the liberals like the test run of socialism. California coronavirus lockdown: Cannabis dispensaries li… https://t.co/yRYIt1caQ8 2 minutes ago

tom_quimby

Tom Quimby Forget toilet paper. Thinking that sales of pot, Little Debbies, Cheetos and beer will soar as millions hunker down… https://t.co/w4TZjt2KLE 2 minutes ago

lovecoondogs

iLovecoondogs RT @blackbartohio: California coronavirus lockdown: Cannabis dispensaries listed as 'essential' businesses https://t.co/2S2uvegDdk #FoxNews… 3 minutes ago

sepia3C

KT 🇨🇦🇬🇧 RT @WakeUpCanada1: California #coronavirus lockdown: Cannabis dispensaries listed as 'essential' businesses https://t.co/TeWwjOXrhY 6 minutes ago

MicklaNu1

Mick la Nu California in lock down, but the pot shops are "essential" businesses. https://t.co/MVVssDENjg 8 minutes ago

richard_bin1

Richard Bin California coronavirus lockdown: Cannabis dispensaries listed as 'essential' businesses https://t.co/Gla5xanlC6 😱g… https://t.co/XFY9UjBJKZ 11 minutes ago

charlesmaly3

charles maly RT @MariaBonanno9: Seriously? California coronavirus lockdown: Cannabis dispensaries listed as 'essential' businesses https://t.co/tZQ4qDy… 12 minutes ago

RW_Crank

Miranda Veracruz de la Hoya Cardinal ◼️ RT @mddebm: Only in CA. https://t.co/8COparQkGe 13 minutes ago

