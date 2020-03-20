Global  

Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Says "We Have To Go To A Shelter-In-Place Model"

Gothamist Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Says We Have To Go To A Shelter-In-Place ModelThe mayor said that the city will run out of critical medical supplies in early April. [ more › ]
British Artist Reveals Coronavirus Glass Sculpture [Video]

British Artist Reveals Coronavirus Glass Sculpture

This is a glass sculpture showing the structure of coronavirus. Measuring 23cm (9 inches) in diameter, it is 1 million times larger than the actual virus. Created by internationally-renowned British..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:01Published
Coronavirus Update: NYC Ramping Up Testing [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NYC Ramping Up Testing

With more drive-through testing opening in New York City today, the number of positive coronavirus cases is expected to continue rising. It's leading to a growing concern over the need for medical..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:52Published

kmontenegro

ken montenegro RT @Gothamist: Here is our graphic showing the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the tri-state area. Read updates here: https://t.co/2e3o… 3 minutes ago

cindymwilliams2

Cindy Williams Coronavirus Updates: De Blasio Says "We Have To Go To A Shelter-In-Place Model" - Gothamist https://t.co/QdHlFLdMW1 7 minutes ago

TwitchedAtBirth

YouInMyEye 🌊✌🌎 RT @Gothamist: One day after California ordered 40 million residents to stay at home, Mayor de Blasio said New York needed to adopt a shelt… 9 minutes ago

TwitchedAtBirth

YouInMyEye 🌊✌🌎 RT @Gothamist: A simulation last year came to the conclusion that the U.S. is woefully underprepared for a pandemic. Read updates here: htt… 10 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Here is our graphic showing the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the tri-state area. Read updates here:… https://t.co/XfgAcFLDWX 12 minutes ago

zachvat

Bill Lamb "De Blasio says @realDonaldTrump 'should get the***out of the way' on #coronavirus response" https://t.co/G625nnrOM6 17 minutes ago

