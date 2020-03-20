Global  

Tax Day moved to July 15 from April 15

CBS News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that Tax Day will be delayed from April 15 because of the coronavirus.
News video: Tax Deadline Moved to July 15

Tax Deadline Moved to July 15 00:27

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the delay in a tweet on Friday morning.

US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus The announcement was made by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who said Americans should still file by the standard April 15 date for..

U.S. moves tax day to July 15 -Treasury's Mnuchin

The U.S. government is moving its tax filing day from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday amid the coronavirus crisis...
Reuters

