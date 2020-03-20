Arizona coronavirus: County-by-county look at COVID-19

scecil RT @abc15: JUST IN: Yuma County health officials have confirmed its first case of COVID-19. An MCAS-Yuma official says the patient is a Mar… 2 minutes ago Arizona_RN 📎 RT @kgun9: Coronavirus in AZ: 63 cases in Arizona and 8 in Pima County, health officials say. https://t.co/y9nRHOf3uA 10 minutes ago Jazmyne 🎶💜 RT @kaffnews: BREAKING: Coconino County's positive tests of coronavirus are now 9. 144 tests in the county have been negative so far with… 33 minutes ago Standup4AZPrisonReform RT @kjzzphoenix: The ACLU of Arizona is asking state and county officials to take steps to reduce the number of people in jails and prisons… 38 minutes ago KAFF News BREAKING: Coconino County's positive tests of coronavirus are now 9. 144 tests in the county have been negative so… https://t.co/ey0MoTdw0E 50 minutes ago FOX 10 Phoenix UPDATE: Coconino County has confirmed 4 more cases of the coronavirus. https://t.co/cDtTyYRisB 53 minutes ago Judy Kennedy RT @SenatorSinema: Turns out, Arizona - today IS the day!! Thank you to every city & county government that demonstrated leadership to tak… 55 minutes ago Adam Lujan RT @kgun9: #BREAKING: The Pima County Health Department has confirmed the eighth COVID-19 case in the county Friday. https://t.co/y9nRHOf3uA 56 minutes ago