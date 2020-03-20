Global  

Will 1,000-bed hospital ship sail for Seattle or Los Angeles?

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Navy hospital ship Mercy, whose 1,000 beds could help alleviate strain on health care providers, is readying to set sail from San Diego.
 
Surge plan calls for state to lease Daly City hospital for 'thousands' of COVID patients

California will pay up to $5 million a month to lease 175 beds at Seton Medical Center in Daly City and another $2.6 million monthly to occupy a shuttered,...
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters

Hospital ship USNS Mercy to head for Seattle on Monday, US defense officials say

The hospital ship USNS Mercy will set sail Monday for the Seattle area, one of the regions hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. defense officials told...
FOXNews.com

