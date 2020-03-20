Global  

Tax Day Filing Deadline Moved To July 15 From April 15

cbs4.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Americans will have an additional three months to file their taxes, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announcing Friday that Tax Day has been shifted to July 15 from the usual April 15.
News video: Tax Deadline Moved to July 15

Tax Deadline Moved to July 15 00:27

 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the delay in a tweet on Friday morning.

Watch: Trump Postpones U.S. Tax Day, Announces Border Closures, Suspends Standardized Testing [Video]

Watch: Trump Postpones U.S. Tax Day, Announces Border Closures, Suspends Standardized Testing

President Donald Trump made announcements about borders, Tax Day, and education in Friday's coronavirus press conference.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 26:14Published
Mnuchin: Tax Filing Deadline Moved From April 15 To July 15 [Video]

Mnuchin: Tax Filing Deadline Moved From April 15 To July 15

The tax filing deadline has been moved.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:47Published

Tax Day moved to July 15 from April 15

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced that Tax Day will be delayed from April 15 because of the coronavirus.
CBS News

IRS Pushes Back Tax Day From April 15 To July 15

Watch VideoTax day has officially been pushed back three months, meaning taxpayers can defer both filing and paying until July 15.  Treasury Secretary Steven...
Newsy


razzleberry_e

EM RT @AliVelshi: BREAKING: Tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15 4 seconds ago

coachdboucher

David Boucher RT @DaveRamsey: The IRS has officially moved this year's tax deadline to July 15th for both filing AND paying your taxes. This is good new… 9 seconds ago

nancyneff2

nancy neff RT @thehill: Trump triggers emergency powers to fight outbreak https://t.co/qBreZQLKIT https://t.co/qnX14WSgcy 10 seconds ago

MMancariCFP

Michelle Mancari The IRS moved the national income tax filing day to July 15th. However, we are still unclear if the deadline extens… https://t.co/wKiWOyYpvH 11 seconds ago

cyncurrao

cynthia RT @News12NJ: JUST IN: Mnuchin: Income tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15 11 seconds ago

IslanderNews

Islander News US tax filing deadline moved to July 15. https://t.co/J86wVjvGHa #islandernews #keybiscayne #irs #april15 #coronavirus #covid19 38 seconds ago

xndreew

Ⱥ RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Tax filing deadline moved from April 15 to July 15 amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/4x6t3UI6AR 39 seconds ago

Luweezy303

Luweezy🧸❄️ RT @abc15: #BREAKING: IRS tax filing deadline moved back until July 15, Mnuchin says: https://t.co/FJ0xG7IfyC #abc15 https://t.co/75quMeoO14 45 seconds ago

