Gov. Cuomo Announces Stay-At-Home Order: "New York State On PAUSE"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.
During his morning briefing, the governor announced "New York State on PAUSE," which stands for "policies that assure uniform safety for everyone." CBS 2 Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times •WorldNews
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday said most businesses in New York state will be forced to shut down their on-site operations for the foreseeable future to stop the... bizjournals Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times
