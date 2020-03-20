Global  

Tom Brady Is Heading To Florida, Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

cbs4.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
One of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history will be playing football in Florida in 2020.
News video: NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay

NFL star Tom Brady expected to sign with Tampa Bay 01:40

 New England Patriots star quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is set to move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gloria Tso reports.

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer [Video]

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

It's Official: Tom Brady To Tampa Bay [Video]

It's Official: Tom Brady To Tampa Bay

Tom Brady made it official on Friday, announcing he is going to play for the Tamp Bay Bucaneers.

Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign ex-Patriots quarterback

Six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady signs for Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his shock departure from the New England Patriots.
BBC Sport

Quarterback Tom Brady signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team says

Six-times Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a "multi-year" deal, the National Football League team said on...
Reuters


