Gannon Stauch case: Human remains found in Florida tentatively identified as 11-year-old boy

Denver Post Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Body of missing Colorado Springs 11-year-old Gannon Stauch found in Florida.
News video: El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch

 The El Paso Sheriff's Office has confirmed that human remains found in Florida have been "tentatively identified" as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who went missing from the Colorado Springs area on Jan. 27.

Possible Remains Of Gannon Stauch Found In Florida [Video]

Possible Remains Of Gannon Stauch Found In Florida

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the remains believed to be of Gannon Stauch have been found in Florida.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:35Published
'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch [Video]

'My little boy is not coming home': Stepmother arrested, accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch

Exactly five weeks after an 11-year-old boy was reported missing from Colorado Springs, his stepmother was arrested in South Carolina on a murder charge in connection to the case.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:34Published

Remains of missing Colorado boy found in Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a Colorado boy reported missing in January by his stepmother, who was...
Seattle Times

