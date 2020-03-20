AJ Truitt RT @DPostSports: #Breaking: Broncos agree to terms with former L.A. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon: https://t.co/I55Eu4uGyR by @ryanoh… 14 minutes ago

Chris Michael Paul Broncos agree to terms with former L.A. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon: https://t.co/P4Zrq4iJko via @ryanohalloran 20 minutes ago

Trenton Sperry RT @gtribsports: Broncos agree to terms with running back Melvin Gordon, source says | Greeley Tribune https://t.co/bO8ffHJPGT 25 minutes ago

Greeley Trib Sports Broncos agree to terms with running back Melvin Gordon, source says | Greeley Tribune https://t.co/bO8ffHJPGT 44 minutes ago

GreeleyTribune Broncos agree to terms with running back Melvin Gordon, source says https://t.co/5jKkS34DZF https://t.co/khFtYv6Ywu 46 minutes ago

Curtis Mettlen Broncos agree to terms with running back Melvin Gordon, source says (Via Greeley Tribune) https://t.co/xdwLm1sK6A 51 minutes ago

Canon City DR Broncos agree to terms with running back Melvin Gordon, source says https://t.co/DM2tbHXO8u 1 hour ago