Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Trump Administration Delays File Tax Day Until July 15

Trump Administration Delays File Tax Day Until July 15

NYTimes.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The 90-day delay will now apply to both tax filings and payments as the United States tries to provide economic relief during the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Trump Postpones U.S. Tax Day, Announces Border Closures, Suspends Standardized Testing

Watch: Trump Postpones U.S. Tax Day, Announces Border Closures, Suspends Standardized Testing 26:14

 President Donald Trump made announcements about borders, Tax Day, and education in Friday's coronavirus press conference.

Recent related news from verified sources

Five things you need to know, and open an extra browser window for this

Good morning, Boston. It was a good night for Joe. Here are the five things you need to know to start your day. Recession: a 'virtual certainty' The editorial...
bizjournals

Trump Pushes Tax Day Back to July Over Coronavirus

Trump Pushes Tax Day Back to July Over CoronavirusPresident Donald Trump instructed the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to push back the U.S. tax day from April to July, Friday, in response to to...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MCD_relcop

Sintia Sheeler New post: "Trump Administration Delays File Tax Day Until July 15" https://t.co/VgpDvuoMDH 5 minutes ago

AnaSwanson

Ana Swanson RT @arappeport: Trump Administration Delays Tax Day Until July 15 https://t.co/DJKD9ERifb 8 minutes ago

arappeport

Alan Rappeport Trump Administration Delays Tax Day Until July 15 https://t.co/DJKD9ERifb 15 minutes ago

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right Trump Administration Delays File Tax Day Until July 15 https://t.co/a7sGQEXo87 20 minutes ago

bluepolitics_

Island Girl Trump Administration Delays File Tax Day Until July 15 https://t.co/sa343jV71o https://t.co/Lo8HKaSvcy 27 minutes ago

stat_butler

Stat Butler NY Times: Trump Administration Delays File Tax Day Until July 15 https://t.co/q5VdR5KyCO 27 minutes ago

LaNitaJohnson

LaNita B. Johnson RT @newswest9: Taxpayers will still have to file their tax returns by the April 15 deadline. But won't have to pay for 90 more days. https:… 1 day ago

newswest9

NewsWest9 Taxpayers will still have to file their tax returns by the April 15 deadline. But won't have to pay for 90 more day… https://t.co/BCib1TApz6 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.