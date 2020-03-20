Global  

Richard Burr Seeks Ethics Investigation After Uproar Over Stock Sales

NYTimes.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The North Carolina Republican is seeking to clear himself following the disclosure that he sold at least hundreds of thousands of dollars in shares before the market tumbled.
Senator asks for ethics probe into his own stock sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., is asking for an ethics probe in response to criticism that he sold off as much...
Seattle Times

US senator asks for ethics probe into his own stock sales amid pandemic

Richard Burr is asking for an ethics probe in response to criticism that he sold off as much as $US1.7 million in stocks just before the market dropped amid...
The Age


