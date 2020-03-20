Anthony Fauci was ready for this coronavirus, even if America was not
Friday, 20 March 2020 () WASHINGTON — Thursday’s White House news conference began and, within minutes, so did the cries of alarm on Twitter: “Where is Dr. Fauci?” “What happened to Dr. Fauci? “Dr. Fauci, paging Dr. Fauci. Where the heck is Dr. Fauci?????” Most Read Stories What I want you to know about coronavirus, from a Seattle woman who […]
The head of infectious diseases at the U.S. National Institutes of Health strongly cautioned Americans against gathering in public places and to take the risk of contracting coronavirus seriously. This..
WASHINGTON (AP) — If Dr. Anthony Fauci says it, you'd be smart to listen. As the coronavirus has upended daily life across the globe, Fauci has become the... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Mediaite