Relief Offered From Testing and Student Loans as Virus Roils Education

NYTimes.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Trump administration suspended mandated standardized testing and offered loan relief to student borrowers, as the coronavirus shut down education.
News video: Here’s How Getting Rid Of Student Loans Could Help The Economy

Here’s How Getting Rid Of Student Loans Could Help The Economy 00:57

 This is why getting rid of student loans could help boost the economy. PennyGem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Five Bills To Pause Payments On During The Coronavirus [Video]

Five Bills To Pause Payments On During The Coronavirus

1. Membership and subscriptions, such as meal deliveries or gym memberships. 2. Credit card payments may be skipped without accruing interest, depending on the company. 3. Utilities may offer some..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness [Video]

Trump Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness

Trump 2021 Budget Seeks to Kill Student Loan Forgiveness "A Budget for America's Future" was released by the Trump Administration on Monday. The 2021 budget proposal would cut student loan spending..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Education Dept. Makes Changes To Standardized Tests, Student Loans Over Coronavirus

The department announced it will waive testing requirements, and federal student loan borrowers will automatically have their interest rates set to 0%, with an...
NPR Also reported by •Motley Fool

AOC criticized for 'inapt' comparison between Fed's coronavirus response and student loan debt relief

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested Thursday that the Federal Reserve, through its response to the coronavirus, proved the U.S. government could...
FOXNews.com

