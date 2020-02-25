Global  

Social Banks Rely On Their Motivated Investors

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The main reason for the existence of social banks is to fund other social enterprises. On that basis, Simon Cornée from the University of Rennes 1, Panu Kalmi from the University of Vaasa and Ariane Szafarz from the Université Libre de Bruxelles propose that social banks can operate profitably and still lend to their borrowers...
