A third of Ontario schools, daycares have dangerous levels of lead in the water. Search our database to see the test results

TheSpec.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A third of Ontario schools, daycares have dangerous levels of lead in the water. Search our database to see the test resultsIn the past three years, more than a third of schools and daycares that tested for lead — 36 per cent — had at least one exceedance of Health Canada’s guideline of 5 parts per billion (ppb)
