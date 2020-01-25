A third of Ontario schools, daycares have dangerous levels of lead in the water. Search our database to see the test results

Fix Our Schools RT @Fix_Our_Schools: Toronto Star reports in November that "Minister @JeffYurekMPP said parents & students could be better informed... 'I'v… 1 day ago Fix Our Schools Toronto Star reports in November that "Minister @JeffYurekMPP said parents & students could be better informed... '… https://t.co/bbdrtRWo91 2 days ago HyperEdge A third of Ontario schools, daycares have dangerous levels of lead in the water. Search our database to see the tes… https://t.co/OliZMWa3JI 3 days ago Fix Our Schools RT @maritstiles: We’ve raised the issue of lead in Ontario schools & daycares, again & again. ❌ Ford refuses to take action: NO policy c… 4 days ago Rosemary Evans RT @thecribby: Star Investigation: A third of Ontario schools, daycares have dangerous levels of lead in the water. Search our database to… 4 days ago Waterloo Chronicle In the past three years, more than a third of schools and daycares that tested for lead — 36 per cent — had at leas… https://t.co/9Cz1by1DIP 6 days ago kmzscu RT @TorontoStar: A third of Ontario schools, daycares have dangerous levels of lead in the water, according to new provincial data analyzed… 6 days ago Ryland Coyne A third of Ontario schools, daycares have dangerous levels of lead in the water. Search our database to see the tes… https://t.co/LmiLsejk2w 1 week ago