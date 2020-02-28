Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ministers optimistic on day three of talks with Wet'suwet'en chiefs

Ministers optimistic on day three of talks with Wet'suwet'en chiefs

CTV News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Senior government ministers and a Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief say they remain optimistic talks will break an impasse over a pipeline dispute that has sparked widespread solidarity protests and transport disruptions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet'suwet'en chiefs continue for third day

Senior government ministers say they remain optimistic talks with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs will break an impasse over a pipeline dispute that has...
CP24

Federal, provincial ministers wrap talks for the day with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en who oppose a B.C. pipeline sat down Thursday with senior government ministers to discuss the dispute that has caused...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FNLNGAlliance

FN LNG Alliance Ministers, Wet'suwet'en chief optimistic on day three of talks: https://t.co/b4ylonyO7y https://t.co/qmOwDMLRDj 4 days ago

Resource_Works

Resource Works Ministers, Wet'suwet'en chief optimistic on day three of talks: https://t.co/Pkeqf3ZEvp @CTVNews #bcpoli #cdnpoli… https://t.co/NHmhA8UwGG 4 days ago

NEWS1130

NEWS 1130 Day of three of talks between the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, federal and B.C. Indigenous relations ministers i… https://t.co/9gxa5qFi2j 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.