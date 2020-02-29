Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US reports first coronavirus death, imposes new travel restrictions

US reports first coronavirus death, imposes new travel restrictions

Khaleej Times Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
US is banning travel to Iran and urging Americans not to travel to Italy and South Korea.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions

Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions 00:43

 Travelers entering the United States from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. President Donald Trump and US health officials said Saturday they're part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. Reuters reports the US is also considering imposing restrictions on the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Kerala issues stern warning to individuals not disclosing travel history | Oneindia

KERALA ISSUES STERN WARNING TO INDIVIDUALS NOT DISCLOSING TRAVEL HISTORY AS FIVE OF A FAMILY IN KERALA HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, TAKING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INFECTED PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY TO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:21Published

Two new cases of novel coronavirus reported in Denver, city says [Video]Two new cases of novel coronavirus reported in Denver, city says

Denver health officials on Friday said two city residents who recently returned from out-of-state travel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus — the first cases involving Denver residents..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump And Pence Confirm First Coronavirus Death In US, Announce Travel Restrictions To Iran, Italy, South Korea

Donald Trump said that the country will continue to work to combat the virus
Daily Caller

India shuts Delhi schools, imposes new travel restrictions over coronavirus

India shut all primary schools in the capital New Delhi until the end of March on Thursday and imposed new restrictions on travel from Italy and South Korea as...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.