Afghanistan President Refuses To Free Thousands of Taliban Prisoners
Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoAfghanistan's president said Sunday he would not release Taliban prisoners prior to peace talks — complicating the ending of the longest war in American history.
The U.S. had promised the release in a peace treaty timeline signed bv the U.S. and the Taliban on Saturday. But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that...
