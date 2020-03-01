Global  

Afghanistan President Refuses To Free Thousands of Taliban Prisoners

Newsy Sunday, 1 March 2020
Afghanistan's president said Sunday he would not release Taliban prisoners prior to peace talks — complicating the ending of the longest war in American history.

The U.S. had promised the release in a peace treaty timeline signed bv the U.S. and the Taliban on Saturday. But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that...

The U.S. had promised the release in a peace treaty timeline signed bv the U.S. and the Taliban on Saturday. But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that...
Afghanistan President Refuses To Free Thousands of Taliban Prisoners

Afghanistan President Refuses To Free Thousands of Taliban Prisoners 00:52

 Afghanistan's president says it's not U.S.' place to promise the releases, included in a timeline signed by the U.S. and the Taliban Saturday.

Pakistan wants Taliban to rule Afghanistan, says brother of former Afghan President [Video]Pakistan wants Taliban to rule Afghanistan, says brother of former Afghan President

Pakistan wants Taliban to rule Afghanistan, says brother of former Afghan President

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published

Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan [Video]Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately. He said:..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Afghan peace deal hits snag over prisoner releases

Afghanistan's president says he will not free thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of all-Afghan power-sharing talks set for next week, publicly disagreeing with...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphIndiaTimesReutersAl JazeeraMENAFN.com

Despite Bloody Week In Afghanistan, U.S. Pushes Taliban Peace Talks Forward

Afghanistan's president is resisting a promised prisoner swap, the Taliban has resumed attacks, but U.S. officials are pushing both sides to sit down for a...
NPR

