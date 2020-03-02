Global  

North Korea projectiles flew 240 km, reached 35 km in altitude - South Korea military

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020
The projectiles North Korea fired on Monday flew 240 km (150 miles) and reached 35 km in altitude, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
News video: North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into The Sea Of Japan

North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into The Sea Of Japan 01:04

 If the projectiles are confirmed to be missiles, the launch will be North Korea&apos;s first such test since late November.

South Korea’s military: North fires unidentified projectile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it has...
With North Korea border shut, China warns citizens to keep away, or else

With North Korea border shut, China warns citizens to keep away, or elseChinese authorities have told people to stay away from the border with North Korea, which has banned people from China to keep out the coronavirus, or risk being...
