U.S. Senate leader wants to pass coronavirus bill within two weeks

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he wanted the Senate to pass a spending bill for the coronavirus "within the next two weeks."
News video: Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed 00:33

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a controversial leader from Kentucky. This passed Monday, he brought news that may unify everyone in America towards a common goal. He said he wants the Senate to pass a spending bill for the coronavirus “within the next two weeks.” The bill is...

