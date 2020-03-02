Global  

Coronavirus Update: 'We Are In Unchartered Territory,' WHO Says

NPR Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
"We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures," WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus

WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus 00:32

 In response to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) is weighing in. According to Reuters, the head of the WHO said that public health officials are operating in "unchartered territory". The virus has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries and...

