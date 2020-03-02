Coronavirus Update: 'We Are In Unchartered Territory,' WHO Says
Monday, 2 March 2020 () "We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures," WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.
In response to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) is weighing in. According to Reuters, the head of the WHO said that public health officials are operating in "unchartered territory". The virus has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries and...
