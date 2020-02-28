Global  

Robert Reich: Bernie Or Biden? – OpEd

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
As the Democratic Party’s “moderate” (or shall we say “establishment”) wing coalesces around Joe Biden to stop Bernie, the primary contest is starting to look a lot like 2016, when the same wing rallied around Hillary Clinton.

Today Amy Klobuchar quit the race to endorse Biden. Pete Buttigieg is endorsing Biden, too....
 Joe Biden's Super Tuesday performance significantly weakened Bernie Sanders. A Biden win in Michigan could break Sanders campaign beyond repair. Michigan may break him. Sanders miraculously won Michigan in 2016, upsetting Hillary Clinton. Sanders proved Clinton’s inability to win over white,...

Robert Reich: Bernie Vs. Biden – OpEd

As the Democratic Party’s “moderate” (or shall we say “establishment”) wing coalesces around Joe Biden to stop Bernie, the primary contest is starting...
Eurasia Review

Robert Reich: The Democratic Establishment Is Freaking Out About Bernie, It Should Calm Down – OpEd

The day after Bernie Sanders’s big win in Nevada, Joe Lockhart, Bill Clinton’s former press secretary, expressed the fear gripping the Democratic...
Eurasia Review

