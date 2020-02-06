Global  

Togo court confirms President Gnassingbe's landslide electoral victory

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe has won re-election with 71% of the vote, final results from the constitutional court showed on Tuesday, extending his 15-year rule and a family dynasty that began when his father took power in a 1967 coup.
