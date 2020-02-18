Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Two Canadians charged with allegedly smuggling meth into Australia

Two Canadians charged with allegedly smuggling meth into Australia

CTV News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly smuggling 16 kilograms of methamphetamines hidden inside their luggage into Australia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Rescued Animals Have a Moment [Video]Two Rescued Animals Have a Moment

Occurred on February 17, 2020 / Western Australia Info from Licensor: "A moment of cuteness between my two rescued animals Taro the joey (who is recovering from a stomping incident with a bigger roo..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:38Published

Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport [Video]Table tennis coach who turns 80 this year has devoted his life to the sport

A table tennis coach who turns 80 this year says he is so devoted to the sport - that he never got married. Chris Town, 79, has been thrilling table tennis courts around the globe since he was just..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published


Tweets about this

theo_BOTL

DARETOBEPODKOLZIN RT @CTVVancouver: Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly smuggling methamphetamines hidden inside their luggage into Australia. htt… 2 days ago

CTVVancouver

CTV News Vancouver Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly smuggling methamphetamines hidden inside their luggage into Australi… https://t.co/Nej2iU9AeP 2 days ago

stardaz11

Karen P Two Canadians charged with allegedly smuggling meth into Australia https://t.co/BqCHcpMprP 2 days ago

bctaxpayer2

bctaxpayer Two Canadians charged with allegedly smuggling meth into Australia Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly s… https://t.co/HNr3AhySZF 2 days ago

J_250410

J.T. RT @CTVVancouver: Two Canadians have been charged for allegedly smuggling 16 kilograms of methamphetamines hidden inside their luggage into… 2 days ago

CTVVancouver

CTV News Vancouver Two Canadians have been charged for allegedly smuggling 16 kilograms of methamphetamines hidden inside their luggag… https://t.co/fNaN5ocZwW 2 days ago

2016Disclosure

𝔻𝕚𝕤𝕔𝕝𝕠𝕤𝕦𝕣𝕖 ℕ𝕖𝕨𝕤 🔅 Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly importing about 16 kilograms of #ice into Australia by hiding the dr… https://t.co/v9TOFNDsYY 2 days ago

9NewsAdel

Nine News Adelaide Two Canadians have been charged with allegedly importing about 16 kilograms of ice into Australia by hiding the dru… https://t.co/z1GQYHcHGE 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.